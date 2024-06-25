She’s Grounding Her Daughter Until She Cleans Her Room, But Her Own Mom Thinks That’s Mean

This 42-year-old woman is a mom to a 14-year-old daughter. Her daughter’s room is a total mess, as her daughter has failed to clean it for more than two years.

While there aren’t piles of garbage in her daughter’s room, it is covered in a bunch of clutter she will never use or need.

She can’t see her daughter’s floor things have gotten so out of control. While she has tried to help her daughter, her daughter still can’t manage to completely clean up, and her room quickly slides back into a disaster area.

She’s tried to set timers on cleaning, given her a daily checklist, and even offered up incentives, such as if she cleans up she’ll take her to see a new movie, but nothing ever works.

Her daughter has been diagnosed with ADHD but refuses to take medication, as she doesn’t like how she feels on it.

Her daughter’s therapist confirmed before she quit that the messy room has nothing to do with her diagnosis; it’s simply because her daughter doesn’t feel like cleaning up.

She and her husband (who is her daughter’s stepdad) are done with having to look at the dumpster fire that is her daughter’s bedroom.

So, she’s grounding her daughter until she cleans up, and what that means is she’s taken her daughter’s phone away from her until then.

She promised to help her daughter, but in the end, it’s on her daughter to take responsibility for her actions.

