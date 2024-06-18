She’s Upset That Her Sister-In-Law Adopted A Child And Changed His Name To Her Son’s Name

This 28-year-old woman has always had some minor issues with her sister-in-law, who is 32. Apparently, her husband, his siblings, and his mother have all had some problems with her, too.

She believes that her sister-in-law is extremely self-centered and even called her the “queen of gaslighting.” But, in the past, she and everyone else would kind of just roll their eyes at her sister-in-law’s antics and try to move on.

“My sister-in-law is frequently angry with different family members anytime things don’t go her way,” she explained.

“She is also the kind of person who has on multiple occasions done something to try to steal someone’s spotlight on an important day for them.”

But, more recently, her sister-in-law finally pushed her over the edge, and she couldn’t turn a blind eye anymore.

For some context, she has a 1-year-old son named Owen. On the other hand, her sister-in-law has four kids – one of whom is a 5-year-old boy she’s been fostering for years, named Robert.

Well, her sister-in-law recently got approved to adopt Robert.

“And she decided that despite being Robert for the first five years of his life, she wants to rename him. We thought this was a little odd, but hey, it was their decision. Calling him by a new name will take some getting used to, but it’s not a huge deal,” she explained.

However, her perspective on the situation changed after her sister-in-law announced that Robert’s new name would be Owen – the same name as her son.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.