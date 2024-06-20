These 4th Of July Jello Shots Are Festive And Delicious

One of the best parts of attending a fun 4th of July party or event is enjoying some creative red, white, and blue food and drinks.

When the summer holiday hits, many people love crafting creative and beautiful cocktails that impressively have a bit of red, white, and blue in them.

For instance, the “red, white, and blue cocktail” meticulously layers grenadine, liquor, and Blue Curaçao so it looks extra pretty and patriotic.

However, anyone who’s ever had one of those special cocktails can likely tell you that the colors faded away or the whole drink turned into an unpleasant purple color within minutes.

If you’re looking for a fun ‘adult’ treat to enjoy at your upcoming 4th of July event that will remain pretty and aesthetically pleasing, look no further than to 4th of July-themed jello shots!

These layered red, white, and blue jello shots taste delicious and look super cute and patriotic. Here’s how to make them!

4th of July Jello Shots

Ingredients:

2 cups of vodka

1 box of blue raspberry-flavored Jello

1 box of strawberry-flavored Jello

2 packets of unflavored gelatin (.25 ounces each)

1 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk

3 cups of cold water

3 cups of boiling water

24 “shot” containers or glasses

