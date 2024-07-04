A Guide To Everything You Owe Your Bridesmaids As A Bride

Being a bride is an exciting, whirlwind experience filled with love and joy. But, if we’re being honest, the process of planning a wedding can be downright stressful.

And one of the most significant decisions you will make during this time is choosing your bridesmaids. These important women in your life will stand by your side and support you during the planning process.

However, that doesn’t mean you don’t owe them anything in return.

Too often nowadays, bridesmaids are used and abused by “bridezillas” with outrageous expectations. So, here’s what being a considerate bride looks like and how you can ensure your bridesmaids feel valued.

Show Gratitude And Appreciation

Right off the bat, you need to realize that your bridesmaids are dedicating their time, energy, and resources to making your wedding day special. A heartfelt thank you will go a long way.

Throughout the planning process, be sure to express your gratitude often – both verbally and through small gestures.

A handwritten note or a thoughtful gift can make them feel recognized and appreciated for their efforts.

Be A Clear Communicator

