After He Lost His Beloved Wife In 1893, He Converted A Mausoleum Into A Cozy Living Space, Visiting Her Every Day For Over 10 Years

Sometimes, there are people you love so much that even after they’re gone, you’ll do anything you can to feel like they’re still part of your life.

If you love fascinating love stories that help you believe in everlasting love, you’ll really enjoy the one of Jonathan and Mary Reed.

Jonathan Reed was a merchant who lived in Brooklyn, New York, with his beloved wife, Mary, during the 19th century.

When Mary died in 1893, she was originally buried in a vault her father had owned. Jonathan would visit her grave every day and spend a lot of time there, but Mary’s father eventually prevented him from doing so.

So, when Mary’s father died, Jonathan had her body moved into a grand mausoleum located in Brooklyn’s famous Green-Wood cemetery and reserved a space beside her for his body when he passed.

This was not the average mausoleum you can find in any cemetery. Jonathan loved Mary so much and always wanted to be near her, even though she had passed. So, he converted the mausoleum into a tiny, cozy living space.

Inside the mausoleum were a stove, furniture, photographs, a clock, and some of Mary’s belongings. They even had a pet parrot that would be brought to the mausoleum with Jonathan. He even had a wood burner installed for the cold winters.

Every day, Jonathan would bring his meals and belongings to the mausoleum to greet his late wife and sit near her until the cemetery closed each day.

He would eat his food off their wedding china and read to Mary as if she were sitting right beside him until he had to leave. Even though the cemetery would close each night, he’d return the next day.

