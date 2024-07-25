After Her Mom Announced A Pregnancy, She Decided To Move Out Since Her Childhood Was Already Lost To Raising Her Three Younger Siblings

There are so many people out there who had to “raise” their younger siblings because their parents forced them to, and it’s no wonder why they may resent their parents to this day.

One young woman recently decided to move out of her family’s home after her mom, who made her take care of her younger siblings all her life, announced she was pregnant with another baby.

She’s 22, and her mom had her when she was 15. Now, her mom is married to her stepdad, and she has three younger siblings, ranging from ages 14 to four.

Growing up, she was like a second mother to her siblings, as she was put in charge of raising them before she turned 10.

“When my sister was born, I magically became ‘mom,’ despite not even being double digits, [and] when the others came, I still was mom,” she explained.

“I didn’t get to have fun, go out, or be a kid. My job in the house was to cook, clean, raise my siblings, and deal with our mom. She was incredibly immature growing up and loved to drink and party.”

Now that she’s 22 and her mom is 37, her mom is a lot more responsible, but she still holds a lot of responsibility with her younger siblings. Because of her childhood, where she was hardly able to be a normal child, she has a lot of resentment towards her mom.

A year ago, things got a bit better when her stepdad inherited his parents’ home and estate, and they lived in a better place and had more money as a family. However, because of this, her mom and stepdad decided it would be a good idea to have another baby.

When her mom announced she was pregnant, she made a “joke,” asking her if she still had her diaper-changing skills, and that made her very upset.

