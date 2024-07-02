Aperol Spritz Makeup Brings The Glowy Tones Of Everyone’s Favorite Cocktail Into Your Summer Repertoire

Over the last few years, one fruity and fizzy cocktail has become one of the most popular drinks of the summer. That cocktail is the Aperol spritz.

An Aperol spritz is a delicious cocktail that combines Aperol, an orange liquor that originated in Italy, with prosecco and soda water.

The drink is famous for its bright orange color and sweet yet slightly bitter flavor. It’s extremely refreshing on a hot summer day and looks great in a social media post.

If you’re captivated by the aesthetic of an Aperol spritz or simply adore the allure of orange hues, you should definitely explore the latest beauty trend – Aperol spritz makeup.

This makeup look combines the glow of trendy, dewy makeup and skin with subtle or intense orange tones that are reminiscent of your favorite summer cocktail.

If Aperol spritz makeup sounds like something you’d be interested in, here’s how to achieve it.

One of the most satisfying elements of an Aperol spritz is drinking it out of a sleek, cold glass filled with ice. This element can be captured in the Aperol makeup look by making your skin makeup extra glowy.

After applying your daily skincare products and go-to makeup primer, apply a hydrating foundation that gives your skin a dewy finish. If you can, apply minimal concealer so you don’t make your skin look too cakey.

Use a liquid blush that’s a bit more peach-colored in tone versus a dark pink, and blend it into the apples of your cheeks and upwards. Your go-to bronzer should work for this look; just remember not to apply it too intensely.

