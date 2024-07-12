Ever Since He Had A Glow Up, His Girlfriend Has Gotten Controlling And Paranoid

There’s a somewhat rare congenital deformity called Pectus Excavatum, which affects the chest wall and is more common in boys than girls.

This 26-year-old man was diagnosed with it, and in his case, his chest looked sunken in. For him, the deformity was quite bad. He suffered from not being able to fully expand his lungs over the years, so he wasn’t able to be that physically active.

His heart was also impacted in that there was a bit more pressure exerted upon it because of his condition.

“For most of my life, I kind of just accepted that this; I would look a little freaky when I took my shirt off, and I would never be much of an athlete since I wouldn’t have any major lung capacity, but it was fine,” he explained.

“There are surgeries to correct the condition or at least make it better, but I grew up relatively poor, and the surgery was crazy expensive if insurance didn’t seem necessary enough (American), so I always made do, and I didn’t think it was fixable for me.”

Several years ago, he landed a job with great insurance and a wonderful salary, so last spring, he had the surgery done.

It was the best decision for him, as he feels so confident without a shirt on, and the surgery helped make exercising a ton easier.

Throughout the past year, he’s gotten quite fit. He’s lost weight and looks amazing. Aside from that, he had some moles on his face and body removed.

“So no more weird ribs, much more fit, and fewer moles,” he said. “I feel amazing, much healthier, and more confident in myself and my appearance.”

