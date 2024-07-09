He Admitted That He Doesn’t Find His Girlfriend As Attractive Anymore Since She Started Going To The Gym And Gaining Muscle

More and more women are choosing to hit the gym, but not necessarily to lose weight. Societal beauty standards have long encouraged women to work out with the goal of becoming smaller.

But now, countless women have changed how they view the gym and their motivations – participating in weight training workouts to increase strength and gain muscle.

This man’s girlfriend is one of these women and has been going to the gym for around seven months now. Prior to stepping foot in the gym, she was apparently really slim, too.

“But she has made pretty noticeable gains,” he said.

While some men really like the look of a strong, toned woman, though, he actually doesn’t believe muscles on women are very attractive.

“That’s not to say I don’t support her going to the gym or that I don’t find her attractive at all,” he clarified.

Rather, he claimed he actually does support his girlfriend in pursuing whatever she’s passionate about – in this case, the gym. Plus, he still finds her beautiful.

“Just not as much as I used to since muscular women aren’t my preference,” he admitted.

Well, the other day, his opinion of his girlfriend’s new appearance finally came up in conversation, and now his relationship is on the rocks.

