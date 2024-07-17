He Changed His Mind About Having Children Because He Wants To Travel More, But His Girlfriend Thinks He Just Strung Her Along Throughout Their Relationship

When this 27-year-old man and his girlfriend, who is 24, first started dating about two years ago, one of the first things they discussed was the topic of kids.

At the time, they both said they wanted to have children one day and planned to start a family once his girlfriend was in her early thirties.

However, he has since had the opportunity to go on a few trips abroad, and he really loves traveling. He now has a long list of destinations he hopes to visit and activities he’d like to experience during his life.

“Along with this, we both have careers we’ve worked hard for, and I don’t want one of us to have to damage that or pause that,” he said.

So, he realizes that with work obligations and financial constraints, it’s going to take him and his girlfriend a long time to “tick everything” off their travel list and experience everything they hope to.

Having kids is also going to seriously hinder their ability to achieve all of their travel goals since their free time will be severely cut down.

“And when the children start to get older, our vacations will be more family-focused, and when the children are younger, we’ll be going away less,” he added.

That’s why, due to both their careers and travel aspirations, he realized that the idea of having kids isn’t very appealing to him anymore.

He recently asked his girlfriend to talk about his changing view, too, and told her that he no longer wants to have kids – detailing all of his reasoning. Then, when she asked if he was sure, he said that while he isn’t completely certain, he just doesn’t think kids are in the cards for him anymore.

