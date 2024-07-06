He Completely Cut Off His Parents For Treating His Pregnant Wife Horribly And Being Really Pushy About Their Baby

It’s incredibly infuriating when your parents don’t like someone you’ve been dating for petty reasons. Usually, when parents try to sway you from being with someone, they have a good reason.

But what happens when your parents refuse to like someone you married?

One man recently cut off his parents because they’ve been treating his wife horribly and have gotten worse since she got pregnant.

He’s 32, and his wife is 33. She is currently four months pregnant with their first child.

Unfortunately, for the last eight years, since he’s been with his wife, his parents have become quite unbearable to be around, and he had to start distancing himself.

“My mom is weirdly obsessed with hating my wife like she wishes she was married to me or something,” he said.

“My dad is just the type of guy to take my mom’s side on everything, whether she’s right or not. He’s also just straight up [rude].”

When he first met his wife when he was in his mid-20s, his parents hated her, acting extremely cold and rude toward her.

Now, his wife is carrying their future grandchild, and he hoped they would start acting warmer towards her now that they’re growing their family. However, that’s not the case. Ever since he and his wife announced her pregnancy a month ago, his parents have become super “pushy” and controlling regarding baby logistics.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.