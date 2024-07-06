He Discovered That His Wife Was Trying To Sabotage His Weight Loss Journey, But She’s Calling Him The Controlling One

Some women in the world will tell you that if your husband or boyfriend suddenly wants to get in shape, work out more, and look better, it’s likely because they want to pick up other girls.

It’s a pretty toxic mindset, but it truly affects certain relationships.

One man recently discovered his wife was trying to sabotage his fitness goals by hiding and messing up his workout shoes.

He and his wife are in their 30s and have been married for 12 years. He works as an engineer, and his wife volunteers at a women’s shed in their community. They are proud parents of two cats.

Recently, he’s been yearning for a lifestyle change after noticing that he’s gained a lot of weight and been a lot less active over the last few years.

He and his wife were recently at some of their heaviest weights, with him being 243 pounds and her being 215 pounds.

“I think the turning point for me was needing to dig out one of my old suit jackets for an event and realizing I had no chance of fitting in it,” he explained.

“Since then, I have worked hard to lose that weight and become healthier. I also encouraged my wife to join me,”

While he loves his wife no matter what she looks like, he wants them to be healthy enough to be able to live a happier and longer life together as a couple.

