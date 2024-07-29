He Doesn’t Want His Daughter’s Boyfriend To Come Over For Meals Because The Young Man Has A Phobia Of Eating In Front Of Other People, And It’s Making Him Uncomfortable

When you start dating someone, there’s a good chance they’ll start sharing meals with you and your family, so it’s important that that person feels comfortable around everyone.

A man recently upset his daughter after telling her he’d prefer if her boyfriend didn’t hang around during family meals, as he becomes very uncomfortable around food.

His daughter has been in a relationship with her boyfriend for a few months, and during that time, he’s noticed something strange about him.

It all started when, one day, his daughter and her boyfriend were hanging around the house while their family had plans to watch movies and eat pizza.

“We ordered pizza, ensured we had enough for him, and as soon as I got home with it, he walked out without even saying goodbye, which we thought was rude,” he recalled.

This strange behavior surrounding food with his daughter’s boyfriend continued. Recently, during a special dinner out for his daughter, her boyfriend came along; he ordered food but then refused to eat it and spent most of the dinner in the bathroom.

The final straw happened during a recent day out with their family and his daughter’s boyfriend when they decided to stop for food.

“We were all famished, and I encouraged him to order something, [as it was] my treat, along with everyone else, and he refused,” he recalled.

“Then he just sat there awkwardly, watching everyone eat. It made me very uncomfortable because I don’t like people watching me eat.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.