He Reported A Fast-Food Restaurant Employee To Their Manager For Not Washing Their Hands In The Bathroom Before Preparing His Food

While this man was on his way to work yesterday, he started to feel a bit hungry and wanted to grab something light to eat. So, he did what most people in his shoes would’ve done – he stopped at a local fast-food joint.

Upon walking into the restaurant, though, he realized he needed to use the bathroom before he ordered. That’s why he walked into the men’s room and ended up seeing an employee finishing up at the same time.

Well, to his surprise, the employee walked right past the sinks and headed out the door – without even washing his hands.

“I hollered at him to please wash his hands, and he mumbled, ‘I’ll wash them when I get back behind the counter,'” he recalled.

At that point, he proceeded to use the bathroom himself before he walked back into the main restaurant area to order some food, specifically a grilled chicken wrap.

To his dismay, the same employee from the bathroom encounter wound up being the cook who was preparing his food.

“As I’m walking to the counter, I did see the employee looking like he was drying his hands as he had just washed his hands,” he explained.

“He did put some gloves on, which at least put some ease to my head.”

So, he proceeded to place his order. Yet, as he was about to leave the fast-food joint, the whole restroom ordeal was still bothering him.

