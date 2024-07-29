He Wants To Skip Couples Counseling On His First Day At A New Job, But His Wife Thinks His Priorities Are Out Of Order

This man is 36-years-old, but he has never worked in an office once throughout his life. However, he recently landed a new position – working in an office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – which is a huge deal for him.

His very first day is supposed to be next Monday, too. But, unfortunately, some drama with his wife is really stressing him out.

For some context, his wife is 44-years-old, and their relationship has been on the rocks for some time now. So, they’ve been attending couples counseling together for a while.

“And our standing appointment is Monday at 12 p.m. This week is supposed to be via Zoom,” he explained.

That’s right in the middle of the workday, though, which is why he had to let their counselor know that he wouldn’t be able to attend their session. After all, it was his first day on a new job.

It’s also important to note that, over the last couple of weeks, he and his wife missed other counseling appointments. Still, that wasn’t his fault – because, apparently, his wife went out of town.

Despite that, his wife was extremely upset when he tried to cancel their couples counseling session and sent him an angry message.

“You won’t have a lunch break? You can’t tell them you have a thing at 12 p.m. on Mondays? I have to think about this and how I’m supposed to take this as a priority for you,” she texted him.

Her response honestly made him really upset as well. He didn’t want to start off on the wrong foot at his job by immediately telling his employer he had an obligation in the middle of the afternoon.

