He Wouldn’t Accommodate His Mother-In-Law’s Strict Diet During A Barbecue And Got Accused Of Not Caring About Her Health

When you’re hosting an event with food, and only one to two guests from your entire guest list have dietary restrictions, it’s typically considered okay to ask them to bring their own food.

One man recently upset his mother-in-law after she demanded he make her a special set of food that aligns with her dietary restrictions at a barbecue he and his wife are hosting.

He and his wife, Emma, are in their early 30s and have been married for six years. Every year, they like to host a summer barbecue for their families. While they’re usually a blast, they’ve encountered trouble involving his mother-in-law, Linda.

“Linda has recently decided to go on a very strict diet, as she avoids gluten, dairy, sugar, and a bunch of other things that make it really hard to accommodate her,” he said.

“When we sent out the invites for the BBQ, she called Emma and demanded that we prepare special dishes just for her. She provided a long list of ingredients and recipes, which are quite complicated and expensive.”

After getting the request from Linda, he told his wife that while he understood his mom’s dietary restrictions, he felt it was unreasonable of her to expect a separate set of special dishes to be set aside for her on top of everything they were preparing for the majority of their guests.

He then suggested that Linda bring her own food to the barbecue this year, but Emma began arguing with him, telling him he was being insensitive and should cook some different things for Linda because they’re family.

“She argued that it’s not a big deal to make a few extra dishes to make Linda feel included,” he recalled.

“On the other hand, I feel like Linda is being demanding and should be responsible for her own diet.”

