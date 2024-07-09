Her Best Friend Is Dating A Rich Guy Nearly Twice Their Age, And It Makes Her Uneasy To Hang Out With Him

This 28-year-old woman has a friend the same age as her who is dating a guy nearly twice their age.

Her friend’s boyfriend is 55, making the age gap a shocking 27 years. This man is definitely rich and obviously established in his life.

She tries not to be judgemental of her friend for deciding to be in this relationship, but this man is clearly only with her friend because she’s pretty and youthful.

“She lives in his home and he takes her to nice restaurants and buys her designer clothes…mutually beneficial type vibes,” she explained.

“I’ve never outright judged her for this, and don’t care about their relationship as long as she’s content with it. This isn’t the first time her boyfriend has been with an attractive, significantly younger woman.”

Also, her friend’s boyfriend made her friend sign some kind of agreement before moving in with him, which she also thinks is odd.

Any time that she is with her friend, her friend’s boyfriend randomly shows up. On one occasion, her friend invited her and a few other girls to hang out at her home, and her friend’s boyfriend was surprisingly there.

He was the only guy, and since they’re also far younger than he is, it seemed strange to her. Other times, she and her friend will go grab drinks, and her friend will invite her boyfriend along to meet up with them later on in the evening.

She can never just hang out with her friend alone; her friend’s boyfriend always has to make some kind of appearance.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.