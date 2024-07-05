Her Boyfriend Can’t Keep A Job, And It’s Destroying Their Relationship

Over the last four years, this 25-year-old woman has been dating her 24-year-old boyfriend. Unfortunately, throughout the majority of the time they have been together, her boyfriend hasn’t been able to keep a job for over six months.

She loves her boyfriend, and while he’s sweet and loving, she’s extremely worried about his lack of direction, ambition, and work ethic.

She’s stopped counting the number of jobs her boyfriend has had, and one only lasted her boyfriend a month.

“He has also gone through multiple periods of unemployment due to either being laid off/quitting a job without having anything else lined up,” she explained.

“I have a bachelor’s degree in accounting and have been working in the field since I graduated 3 years ago. I don’t want to brag, but I do make really good money for someone my age and have a great job with great benefits.”

“I have worked very hard for this job; school was hard for me, and finding a job after graduation was not much easier. I am proud of my accomplishments. I can’t help but feel like I want a partner who is in a similar situation…has a good career and takes pride in what they do.”

She knows there is more to life than your career, and it can’t be your whole identity, but she just wishes her boyfriend cared more.

She would prefer to be with a man who knows what he wants out of his job and has some sort of drive or purpose.

Her boyfriend has an associate’s degree in an industry she says is useless, and her boyfriend never came up with a career plan.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.