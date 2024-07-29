Her Boyfriend Expects Her To Both Cook Him Dinner And Deliver It To His House After She’s Already Worked All Day As A Single Mom

This 35-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 45, met a few months ago and have been dating ever since. However, there’s one thing that’s really starting to bug her in their relationship – he keeps expecting her to both cook him food and deliver it to his house.

For some context, when they first started going out, he told her that he did not enjoy cooking and claimed he couldn’t cook at all.

She, on the other hand, has children and told her boyfriend that she usually cooks for her kids on most days.

“And eventually, every time we would talk, he would mention not eating because he doesn’t cook and can’t cook,” she recalled.

During those same conversations, her boyfriend would proceed to talk about how he didn’t want to eat out since he didn’t want to spend any more money.

That’s why she wound up offering to cook a meal for him on one occasion, and it was a big mistake.

At the time, she made it clear to her boyfriend that she didn’t want to make cooking for him a recurring habit.

“Because I have enough on my plate. I’m a single mom of busy kids, plus I have a full-time job that’s an hour away,” she explained.

Even so, after she cooked for him that one time, he asked her to prepare another meal for him a few days later – and she did.

