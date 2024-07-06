Her Dad’s Angry That She Exposed His Affair To Her Mom, Resulting In Their Divorce

Three days ago, this 18-year-old girl was using the bathroom in her home when she noticed her dad’s phone was out on the counter.

Her dad works for a major airline as a pilot, and she has always stopped to think about how his profession has an astounding rate of divorces and cheaters.

That fact, coupled with her pondering how unhappy her parents were in their marriage, made her pick up her dad’s phone to see if he had any unsavory messages in there.

As she took a peek, she saw that her dad was chatting with a 45-year-old woman named Mary.

“I thought it was strange that he asked her to “keep him company in Dallas” (he was leaving for a week-long training that day) and that there were no messages before that,” she explained.

“I went into his deleted messages and saw that there were 51 deleted messages between him and Mary. After recovering them, I only had to read a few before the truth of it all hit me. My heart was beating so hard, and my hands were shaking.”

“I knew I had to get evidence, but my time was short. I could hear him moving around in the hall. I took photos of a few of the messages, wrote her phone number in my notes app, and then marked the messages unread and left the bathroom.”

She instantly phoned up her mom, who was working, to ask that she meet her for lunch. Her mind was racing as she made this request.

She thought about if she should confront or dad or issue him an ultimatum before meeting up with her mom.

