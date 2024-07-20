Her Ex-Husband Is Dating A Girl 16 Years Younger Than He Is, And She’s Upset About It

Four years ago, this 44-year-old woman got divorced from her husband, and they were married for 14 long years.

Her husband was the one who decided to end their marriage, and it crushed her. She was hurt for quite sometime after that.

“I loved him very much and thought we had a good relationship, but he felt like I was too emotionally demanding (I have suffered from depressive episodes), and he needed space and wanted to be alone as he also struggled with some trauma himself,” she explained.

“After a year, he missed me and wanted to get back together but in a more “casual” way, which I accepted.”

“After 6 months, he also found that to be too much emotional pressure, and the relationship ended. Once again, I was devastated.”

She still deeply cares for her now ex-husband, and they have been working on a way to maintain their friendship, as he’s been wonderful to her in that new role.

Her ex-husband is a big support system for her emotionally, and she didn’t want him to leave her life.

But then, she found out that her ex-husband’s dating a girl who is 16 years younger than he is. While she wasn’t initially upset to find out that he’s interested in someone else, it made her mad to discover that this girl is only 29 when her ex is 45.

She and her ex have a 20-year-old daughter, so his new girlfriend isn’t far off from that, which further serves to upset her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.