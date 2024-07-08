Her Fiancé Got Her Best Friend Pregnant After She Moved In With Them

Four years ago, this 22-year-old girl met her 26-year-old fiancé Tobias, and she says he’s honestly the love of her life.

He’s been an incredible partner to her, and Tobias is the kind of person who would literally do anything she asked of him.

In the past, they encountered some problems with Tobias cheating on her and potentially being romantically interested in men, but they overcame it all, and she figured they were better than ever.

Not long into 2023, her best friend Lucy had some struggles with her toxic boyfriend and got kicked out of the place they lived in.

Since Lucy doesn’t have any loved ones to turn to in their city, she offered to allow Lucy to live with her and Tobias.

She and Tobias have a three-bedroom home, and she was thrilled to help Lucy out in her time of need.

She never had a reason not to trust Lucy, but in hindsight, she realizes that was an enormous mistake.

“She moved in, and everything was going great; early that year, I had started my dream job as a flight attendant and was doing pretty well, so I didn’t ask her to pay any rent and covered cooking and food as well as cleaning,” she explained.

Lucy did pitch in with chores around the house even though she didn’t ask her to. While everything seemed to be going well with Lucy living under her roof, one evening, she came home from work, and Lucy made a weird comment to her.

