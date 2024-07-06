Her Former Sister-In-Law Asked For The Necklace She Had Made Using Her Wedding Rings From Her Late Husband, But She’s Still Really Attached To It

Many people who have lost spouses know how difficult it can be to give away their things when they pass, and it’s understandable if there are certain moments or items they simply don’t want to get rid of.

One woman is unsure what to do after her former sister-in-law asked her to give her a necklace she made in honor of her late husband now that she’s getting remarried.

She’s 27 and married her late husband, her high school sweetheart, when she was 22. Tragically, only five months after they got married, her husband was killed by a drunk driver.

It took her a long time to be okay with taking off her wedding rings after losing her husband, and when she was ready, she decided to take them to a jeweler to make them into something else.

“I had [our] rings melted down and used the gold and the stones to make a pendant and some small stud earrings,” she said.

“I have the earrings in my jewelry box, and I wear the necklace every day. I like the way it looks, and I like the idea of having a tangible part of him with me always.”

As time passed, she ended up meeting a new man and is now engaged to her 34-year-old boyfriend of two years.

Since her late husband’s passing, she’s stayed in touch with her former sister-in-law, Ava. Ava is 29, and they see each other occasionally to catch up or celebrate birthdays and dinners.

Recently, she met up with Ava for drinks and was congratulated on her engagement. After talking for a while, Ava then asked her if she’d give her the necklace she made with her wedding rings.

