She Fell In Love With Her Husband’s Mom, And So Far, She’s Keeping It A Secret

alexnope - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

You expect love to get messy sometimes, but not like this. She’s pregnant, married to a man she loves deeply… and falling further and further in love with one of his family members.

This 29-year-old woman finds men and women attractive, but not too long ago, she married her 30-year-old husband, and she’s three months pregnant with their first child.

While she loves her husband with all her heart, interestingly enough, she’s also in love with someone else…his mom.

She began falling for her husband’s mom, who is 50 and divorced, after she tied the knot with her husband and before she got pregnant, so no, it’s not her hormones speaking.

“She is just simply the most beautiful, loveliest, kindest person I know. She’s a lot older than [I am], but I have always liked older women. Out of all the women I’ve dated, none of them [has] been my age,” she explained.

“I don’t know what to do. I feel so… guilty and so…in love at the same time. Why, why, why me? I don’t want to break my husband’s heart. He’s my favorite person. It also doesn’t help that, if everything goes well, this woman is going to be my child’s grandmother.”

“This woman doesn’t know about my feelings, obviously. And she views me like a daughter more than anything. But just last week she told me that ‘you get prettier and prettier every day,’ and while I know she meant that as a platonic compliment, I couldn’t help how that made me feel.”

She’s left wondering what on earth she should do. She’s not sure if she should tell her husband or his mom about her feelings.

It has also crossed her mind not to say a word and keep on acting like everything is normal. She is concerned that voicing her love for her husband’s mom could destroy the future of her unborn child.

alexnope – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

I think this is the kind of secret you take to the grave and don’t tell a single soul about, and that’s not something I say often.

I can’t imagine her telling the truth and her husband and his mom acting anything other than horrified and grossed out.

What do you think she should do?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski