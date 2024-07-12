Her Friend Was A Total Bridezilla Who Used And Abused Her Throughout The Wedding Weekend

Sometimes, when people are planning big events like a wedding, they rely on anyone they can find to help them with preparations. However, they should still respect people’s boundaries.

One woman found herself being used and abused while helping a new friend plan and set up her wedding, and it ended horribly.

She recently became friends with a woman who married one of her fiancé’s friends.

Her fiancé was set to be a groomsman in her wedding, so she got to know the bride more, and they developed a friendship. So, she decided to help the bride with some of her wedding planning.

“She initially asked me to be a bridesmaid, retracted the offer, asked again, and then retracted it again,” she explained.

“As the wedding approached, she relied on me for emotional support, particularly about issues with her maid of honor, who was problematic and almost got kicked out.”

During the wedding weekend, which she and her fiancé had to rent an Airbnb for, the bride ended up taking advantage of her and had her running herself ragged to set up the wedding and other wedding events.

For instance, she had to drive hours back and forth from her Airbnb to the wedding venue to drop off things, including the wedding cake.

The night before the wedding, while everyone enjoyed the rehearsal, she was tasked with setting up an after-party for the bride and her bridesmaids. Then, when it came time for the after-party, she wasn’t allowed to attend.

