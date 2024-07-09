He’s Furious That His Sister Set Him Up On A Blind Date With A Single Mom And Didn’t Tell Him Beforehand

This 27-year-old man had been out of the dating game for quite some time. So, he recently decided to dip his toe back into the dating pool, but unfortunately, he didn’t have much luck.

He went on a few dates with women he met on his own, and none of them went very well. That’s why his 30-year-old sister has been begging him to let her step in and set him up with some of her single friends.

“I decided why not,” he recalled.

Once he told his sister that he was open to being set up with someone, he also asked what friend of her’s she had in mind. However, she wouldn’t tell him any information about the mystery woman. All she said was that it would “be a surprise.”

Quite frankly, he found this kind of stupid, too, and asked why his sister wanted to do it this way.

“She said I should be open-minded and just go in blind, and that it will be a blind date and that I haven’t met her friend before,” he explained.

Eventually, he just agreed to just go along with the plan, and his sister coordinated for the blind date to take place at a cafe.

Once he actually met his sister’s friend, he also thought the woman was “nice-looking” and pretty funny. Plus, she was around his age – which was perfect.

However, about halfway through the date, the woman dropped a bomb on him. More specifically, he found out that she had a 2-year-old child, and he was completely shocked.

