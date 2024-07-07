He’s Threatening To Uninvite His Mom From His Wedding Unless She Punishes His Sisters For Playing A Cruel Prank Involving His Fiancée’s Wedding Dress

Sometimes, people like to pull pranks on a young couple before they get married just to add to the pre-wedding chaos.

But if there’s one thing you should never mess with, it’s the bride’s wedding gown.

One man is considering uninviting his mom from his upcoming wedding after she refused to punish his two younger siblings when they played a prank on his fiancée involving her wedding dress.

Growing up, his mom hardly punished him and his siblings. As a kid, he thought that was amazing, but he now realizes he grew up in a toxic household, and his two teenage sisters, 17 and 15, don’t have a good chance at growing up to be responsible, respectful adults.

He’s getting married soon, and he and his fiancée have been staying at his mom’s house temporarily, as they’re in between places before their wedding.

“My fiancée has her wedding gown in a closet upstairs to avoid me accidentally seeing it, and my sisters are aware of this,” he said.

“Recently, they came into the room we were in, and the 17-year-old said the wedding gown was in the pool because [she] dared the 15-year-old to do it. I felt my heart stop, and my fiancée took off screaming.”

When his fiancée saw a white gown floating in his mom’s pool, she immediately jumped in after it, and it was pure chaos. He eventually jumped in as well.

Then, she held up the gown in confusion and discovered it wasn’t her dress. His sisters had picked up a cheap gown at a consignment store.

