His Girlfriend Came Across The Engagement Ring He Bought For Her And Is Now Demanding A Bigger Diamond

Hidden safe inside a sock drawer sat the engagement ring this 31-year-old man purchased for his 31-year-old girlfriend.

He doesn’t live with her, so he reasoned that his girlfriend would never find his hiding place for the ring.

One day, while he was working at his office, his girlfriend came over to his house to do some work.

She claims she was looking for some socks, so she opened up his drawer and discovered the engagement ring.

Later on that night, when he arrived back home, his girlfriend asked him to sit down and have a conversation with her.

She told him she loves him very much and pictures spending the remainder of her life with him. She said some more things validating their relationship and connection.

“Then [she] proceeds to tell me how she found the ring, and she doesn’t love it,” he explained. “I had gotten the basics of what she was looking for in a ring and had ordered a custom one, which I thought she was going to love.”

“I asked her why doesn’t she like it and she told me that it’s not big enough. I immediately thought, “Okay, maybe the size is wrong, but I swear I got it right,” and when I asked her for more clarification, she told me that the diamond itself wasn’t big enough (Context: it’s a .5 carat solitaire Oval cut ring).”

“I was utterly shocked and honestly disappointed considering that I had thought she would be over the moon that she found a ring and that I actually wanted to take the next steps to marry her.”

