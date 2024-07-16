His Nephew Squatted In His House And Stole Expensive Items From Him, So He Called The Police

A year ago, this 45-year-old man’s 25-year-old nephew ended up losing his job, and then he could no longer afford to live with his friends.

He and his nephew have a special bond, and he actually helped to raise him, so he jumped in to help.

“I had recently bought a house over the summer to rent out, so I let him stay there until he could get back on his feet,” he explained.

“I also gave him $3,000 dollars to help with living expenses and such. A few months later, he landed a job at a major tech firm, and during Thanksgiving, he bragged that his starting salary was almost as much as I’ve been making after 10 years in my current job. I was naturally very enthused for him and extremely proud.”

When the holiday season was over and done with, he knew it was time for his nephew to move out and find someplace new to live.

In the spring, he informed his nephew he needed to get going on that or begin paying rent on the house.

His nephew declined to pay him rent or move out, citing the home was really convenient for the commute to his new job.

He also stated he wasn’t in the best place financially and couldn’t afford rent. This threw him for a loop, as his nephew was bragging nonstop about how much money he was making.

Trying to compromise, he replied to his nephew that he would be happy to rent him the house for a bit more than what he owed on the mortgage every month.

