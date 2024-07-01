If You Want To Take Your Dog On Vacation With You This Summer, These Beaches Will Let You Bring Your Furry Best Friend

One of my favorite things to do during the summertime is take my two dogs and a few friends to the beach.

As a girl who grew up and still lives on the East Coast, I’m very fortunate to live near a handful of dog-friendly beaches.

I particularly love the ones where your dogs can run around and play, but you can still go in the ocean yourself and have a normal beach day.

A doggy beach day is the best – you take your pups, some comfortable sand chairs, some drinks and snacks, some friends, and more to the beach. Then, you get to sit back and relax or take a relaxing walk as you watch your pup frolic in the sand and play with other dogs.

There are a few downsides to dog beach days, the biggest probably being having to clean up after them in the sand and having them track sand back into your house.

But honestly, it’s all worth it to see them so happy and playful near the ocean. If you’re looking to take your pup to a dog beach this summer, here are some of the most popular ones around the country.

Cannon Beach, Oregon

Starting on the West Coast, Cannon Beach is a beautiful and gorgeous beach that also happens to be dog-friendly.

There is a requirement, however. Dogs must be leashed or able to be controlled by their owner’s voice. For instance, if your pup has trouble listening to you and your commands, you should keep them on a leash.

