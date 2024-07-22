She Accepted Her Boyfriend’s Proposal In Public But Then Confessed She Wasn’t Sure In Private

Sometimes, when people get proposed to in public, they feel pressured to say yes just to prevent their partner from getting embarrassed. That’s why many people prefer to get engaged privately.

One woman recently upset her boyfriend after saying yes to his marriage proposal in public and then taking it back when they were alone.

She’s 22 and has been dating her 26-year-old boyfriend for almost a year. They’ve been living together for four months.

While she’s really into him, and they’re both dating with the hopes of one day getting married, she isn’t ready to get married anytime soon. She is still finishing school, her boyfriend is still trying to secure his dream job, and they haven’t lived together very long.

She feels they’re just starting to settle into adult life, and while they both have dreams of getting married, she and her boyfriend never discussed getting married in the next year or two.

However, during a recent date, it became clear that he was ready to commit sooner than she was.

Recently, they decided to go on a special dinner date to celebrate her birthday early since they’d both be busy on the actual day.

“We were surrounded by people, and he [suddenly] popped the question,” she recalled.

“I’ve seen too many embarrassing public rejections, and I just couldn’t do that to him, so I said yes [although] I knew it was wrong. When I hugged him, I whispered, ‘We’ll need to talk in private.'”

