She Called Her Brother Out For Hitting On His Teen Live-In Housekeeper

This 42-year-old woman has a 39-year-old brother who has a live-in housekeeper named Vivian. In the city where they live, housekeepers are in extremely high demand, especially ones from the same area as Vivian, as they’re known for being incredible cooks.

She estimates that Vivian is 18 or 19 at best and clearly quite young. After her brother got divorced last year, he fell into a depression, so she suggested he get a housekeeper to help him stay on top of his household chores.

Vivian then arrived, and not only does Vivian help her brother keep his house in order, but Vivian also babysits her brother’s two daughters while he’s working.

“I went grocery shopping a few weeks ago with my brother, and he picked up a box of chocolates and some flowers for Vivian,” she explained.

“He told me that she was sick, and I thought it was very sweet of him. However, my nieces (my brother’s daughters) told me that their father always hits on Vivian when she is working, and he buys her expensive gifts.”

“Then yesterday, he made an off-handed comment about her body when she was bringing some food to the table when I went to his home to have lunch with him. She laughed awkwardly and excused herself.”

She questioned her brother about his remark, and he confessed that he’s attracted to Vivian. She reprimanded her brother and said it’s inappropriate for him to hit on Vivian as the girl’s employer.

She suggested that if he couldn’t behave himself around Vivian, he should let Vivian go. Back when her brother hired Vivian, the agency Vivian came from said Vivian was in high demand.

Many families in their city were interested in hiring Vivian, as she has a remarkable resume. So if her brother lets Vivian go, she will easily find a position with another family.

