She Called Out Her Narcissistic Coworker During A Team Meeting Since He Constantly Takes Credit For Other Peoples’ Work

There are a few things more infuriating than when someone takes credit for all of the hard work you did when, in reality, they didn’t do anything themselves.

One woman recently called out her colleague during a team meeting at her company after he obnoxiously interrupted her presentation and claimed all of her work as his own.

She’s 28-years-old and works for a midsized advertising agency. She’s been there for three years and gets along with most of her creative and hard-working coworkers, except for one.

She has had issues with her 35-year-old colleague, Mark since she started working for the advertising agency. He drives her and many of her other coworkers crazy because he has extremely narcissistic tendencies.

“Mark has been in the company for five years, and he never misses an opportunity to make everything about himself,” she explained.

“He constantly brags about his achievements, takes credit for other people’s work, and always seeks validation from our boss. It’s frustrating because while he is good at what he does, he undermines the team’s efforts and hogs the spotlight.”

While she’s done her best to brush off most of the obnoxious moments, things recently came to a head during an important presentation for a new client.

She had done most of the work on the presentation, spending countless hours making sure it was just right. However, when it was time to present, Mark interrupted her several times and emphasized his contributions when, in reality, he hardly did any work on the project.

To make matters worse, Mark claimed that some of her ideas were his in front of the new client. Therefore, when the presentation was over, the client praised him specifically, and she grew fuming as she watched him bask in the glory.

