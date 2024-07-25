She Declined To Share Her Gluten-Free Meal With A Pregnant Friend While Out To Breakfast And Got Called Selfish

When you have a food allergy and need to order special items aside from your friends’ orders while out to eat, normally, you wouldn’t expect your friends to want a bunch of your food.

One woman recently refused to give some of her gluten-free breakfast to a pregnant woman in her friend group while out to eat.

She recently found out that she is allergic to gluten, and this news was a big help to her, as she had been dealing with unexplained nausea and indigestion for years. Now, she’s cut gluten out of her diet entirely and avoids foods with even small traces of gluten.

Recently, she was invited out to breakfast with her friend group and let them know about her allergy, so they settled on a high-end restaurant that was attentive to food allergies and had gluten-free options.

In her friend group, there’s a couple named Emma and Via who are expecting their first child. Via is pregnant, and when they arrived at the restaurant, Via mentioned she wasn’t going to order any food since she had been experiencing morning sickness.

“Everyone understood and offered to let her just have a few bites off their plates so she could still have something nice, even if it was just a little,” she explained.

“I didn’t agree with this, though, since if they were going to be sharing with each other, I couldn’t take part.”

She told her friends she didn’t want to share her food, especially since she wouldn’t be able to try anyone else’s because of her allergy. All of her friends understood, but when their food came out, and Via was sampling a bit of everyone’s food, she specifically asked if she could have some of hers.

She politely declined, explaining once again that her plate of food was the only food she’d have, so she didn’t want to share. Via argued with her, saying that her pregnancy cravings were kicking in and that she really wanted to try her gluten-free plate of pancakes and eggs.

