She Discovered Her Husband’s Affair With A Married Woman, So She Wants To Keep Him Out Of Her Life And The Life Of Their Child

This woman in her thirties has been with her husband for over 10 years, and they even have a child together. Yet, she recently discovered the unthinkable – her husband has been having an emotional and possibly physical affair with another married woman.

She found out about his secret life after discovering text messages between him and his mistress, where they called each other “my love” and even said, “I love you.”

Now, she realizes that their marriage has not been perfect. After all, who’s is? She also acknowledges that she has her own flaws and downfalls.

But, the real nail in the coffin for her was the fact that her husband never came clean about his affair. Rather, she was forced to find out on her own.

“He claims he loved me and that the affair only happened because of the stress of living with my mom, with whom he has a strained relationship,” she explained.

Regardless, the cheating has left an undeniable dent in their relationship. She can’t help but feel humiliated, broken, and inadequate. She also can’t get over how her husband regularly called his affair partner beautiful – even though he stopped saying that to her a long time ago.

On top of that, while her husband does earn more than she does, she has always contributed “significantly” to their bills. Plus, she never stopped supporting him as he worked to reach his goals – which often meant putting her own hopes and dreams on hold.

After she confronted her husband about the cheating, he kept trying to reassure her that he loved her and wanted to make their marriage work. Nonetheless, she doesn’t really want him in her life or their child’s life anymore.

“I feel betrayed and believe he’s only sorry because he got caught,” she admitted.

