She Doesn’t Want Her Best Friend And Her Boyfriend To Hang Out Alone, Even Though They Were Friends Before Her Relationship Started

This 19-year-old woman and her boyfriend Ali, who is 20, have been in a relationship for around one year. But before they even began dating, Ali was already good friends with her best friend Sarah, who is 24.

“They have known each other for years and have always been close,” she recalled.

So, when she and Ali officially started going out, she was actually ecstatic because she thought she’d get to spend more time with both her boyfriend and her best friend.

More recently, though, just how close Ali and Sarah really are has started to make her a bit uncomfortable.

Apparently, they are constantly texting each other, and sometimes, they even make hang-out plans without inviting her to join.

“I trust both of them, but I can’t shake this feeling of jealousy and insecurity,” she admitted.

She tried talking to her boyfriend about this, and Ali promised her that she had nothing to worry about. Nonetheless, she can’t help but feel uneasy at the thought of Ali and Sarah spending so much alone time together.

Just last weekend, she finally hit her breaking point, too. It all began when Sarah invited Ali to go to a concert, which she wasn’t able to attend since she had to work.

Well, she wasn’t okay with Ali and Sarah attending the show without her there, so she put her foot down and told them that.

