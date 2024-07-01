She Doesn’t Want To Put Her Boyfriend’s Name On Her House Because She Bought The Property Years Before They Met, And It’s The Only Asset She Has

Making financial decisions with your partner, especially regarding large assets, can get stressful and complicated. However, they are important.

One woman is unsure what to do after her boyfriend told her he wanted her house to also be in his name, even though she bought it years before they met.

She’s 35 and has been with her 31-year-old boyfriend for two years. Their relationship progressed quickly six months in, when she found out she was pregnant with his baby.

She gave birth to their son last year and has been a stay-at-home mom ever since, as she and her boyfriend didn’t want to have to pay for childcare.

She and her boyfriend have been living in a house she bought in her name four years ago. She has completely paid for the home, so they’ve been set.

Now, she and her boyfriend are responsible for paying real estate taxes, taxes for the school district, etc. Before her boyfriend moved in with her, he was paying $1,100 a month for rent on a one-bedroom apartment.

The other day, she and her boyfriend got into an argument after he made a snippy comment about working hard to pay off “her” taxes. She confronted him, telling him that was a rude thing to say since they both live in her home.

“The taxes yearly equal about $350 a month,” she explained.

“He said his friend [told him] he should have his name on the house because he is currently paying the bills and taxes, and if I decided to kick him out, he’d have nothing to show for it.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.