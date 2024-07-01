She Found Out Her Friend’s Anonymous Online Bully Is Actually His Own Girlfriend, So She Wants To Tell Him The Truth

I’ve always felt heartbroken for people who eventually discovered that the anonymous or fake online accounts that were tricking or cyberbullying them were created by someone they knew.

One woman recently found out that her good friend’s girlfriend was the owner of an Instagram account that has been bullying him for a while now.

She’s 30 and is in a friend group with a couple named Ben and Blair, who are around her age. She knew them separately and had a good relationship with both of them before they became official.

“We always thought they were perfect for each other, as [they’re both attractive, fun, energetic people who were crazy about each other and also great friends to the rest of us,” she said.

“We are all from different countries living as expats in a country.”

For the last five to six months, Ben has been in his home country taking care of an issue with his family, but he will return to their city soon. She’s been keeping in touch with him, and he’s been telling her how Blair’s great and has been a supportive girlfriend since he’s gone.

However, Ben had been having a strange issue. An anonymous account followed him on Instagram and began cyberbullying him by telling him he was ugly and good for nothing. He assumed it was his ex-girlfriend who tended to go to extreme measures.

Recently, she had a girls’ night with Blair, but while they were chit-chatting, Blair revealed something shocking. She told her that she had made an anonymous account to “test” Ben and had started sending him mean messages.

“I asked her why on earth she’d do such a thing, [and] she explained that she is the best girlfriend Ben can have, and she just wanted to remind him how great she is so he can appreciate her,” she recalled.

