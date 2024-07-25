She Got Accused Of Tricking Her Husband By Adding His Name To Their Baby’s Birth Certificate After She Wouldn’t Get A Paternity Test

There are many stories of women who have been asked by their husbands and boyfriends to go through paternity tests after having kids because of wild accusations.

One woman was recently accused of ‘tricking’ her husband by putting his name on their son’s birth certificate because he had asked her for a paternity test, and she refused to do it.

She and her husband have been together for a few years, and they’ve been through the wringer. They both came from families who struggled to make ends meet and worked very hard to become successful and self-sufficient.

Now, she and her husband make more than either of their family members, with her making slightly more than him. They’ve been reliant on her income for a while now, as her husband acquired a lot of debt and mishandled several bills.

“I was understanding of his situation, but I was also anxious to help him get debt-free so we can have kids without such burdens over us,” she said.

“I do IT technical support, and I got the opportunity to take a job that required traveling but paid a lot more. Together, we decided that I’d do this job for a few years to shore up our savings significantly and pay off a good portion of the debt.”

After working very hard for two years, traveling, and doing manual labor, she switched to a job that paid less but was less intense when she became pregnant.

Then, everything changed as her pregnancy progressed. When she was eight months along, out of the blue, her husband asked her for a paternity test. He told her that while he trusted her, he was skeptical of what went on during her travels for work and wanted the test for “peace of mind.”

“He said his family and friends have asked him how he could be so sure of this pregnancy when I have been out of home for so many nights,“ she recalled.

