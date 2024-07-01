She Inherited Millions, But She’s On The Fence About Keeping This A Secret From Her Boyfriend

This 24-year-old girl has been dating her 27-year-old boyfriend for the last three years. She currently has a job as an engineer, while also working as a freelance patent law agent.

She’s always struggled to make ends meet, and her boyfriend is aware of her financial situation. Her boyfriend works for a biopharma company as a pharmacist.

“But, what he doesn’t know is I recently inherited a large sum of assets and insurance payout, making me a multi-millionaire,” she explained.

“This happened last year. I wasn’t sure if it was legit so I didn’t tell anyone except my mom. My dad doesn’t even know.”

“The inheritance came from my mom’s aunt, who, for some reason, skipped my mom and had everything sent to me.”

She guesses her aunt left everything to her since her mom and dad are in the middle of a divorce, and if her mom had inherited the money, she would have to tell her dad about it.

Her mom knows she was named the benefactor of her aunt’s will, and her mom made her promise not to tell her boyfriend about the money.

While her mom doesn’t have a problem with her boyfriend, her mom is concerned that her boyfriend might get her pregnant or propose to her in order to gain access to her inheritance.

Now, her boyfriend doesn’t see any point in marriage and has revealed he doesn’t want to get married to her or have kids with her.

