She Lied To Her Husband About Hiring Her Private Chef Sister To Cook For Them And Has Been Pocketing $750 A Week For The Last Year By Cooking Everything Herself

This woman’s sister currently works as a personal chef for some wealthy, upper-middle-class families. Her sister’s clients are mostly comprised of doctors and lawyers who work constantly but still want to enjoy healthy, home-cooked meals.

However, she’s currently married, and while her husband loves her sister’s cooking, he thinks she’s terrible at it. He has never hesitated to voice this opinion, either.

“My husband always complained about my disgusting food, and he called me worthless in the kitchen,” she revealed.

On top of that, whenever they were invited over to her sister’s house or her mom’s house to eat, he would “bite her head off” about how much better their cooking was!

According to her, though, she knows for a fact that she’s just as good at cooking – if not better than her sister.

“Because I was taught by the same chef, my mom, who’s a literal genius,” she said.

Still, she eventually had enough of her husband’s incessant complaints and decided to pull a little trick on him.

It all began last year when she told her husband that they could just pay her sister $750 a week to cook them dinner every day.

This has been going on for about a year now, and her husband truly believes her sister has been putting together all the meals.

