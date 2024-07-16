She Moved Out After Her Boyfriend Secretly Invited His Younger Sister To Move Into Their Small Apartment

This 23-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 25, have been dating for three years, and they’ve lived together for the last year now.

But, while everything in their relationship was going well, that all changed when her boyfriend’s little sister – who is 23 – moved in with them about two months ago.

Apparently, his sister was evicted from her apartment, and her boyfriend wanted to help out. He thought his sister could just stay with them for a week or so until she was able to sort out a new living situation.

At the time, she agreed to let her boyfriend’s sister temporarily move in, too. However, after that, the first week turned into months of his sister living at their place, with no sign of moving out, and she started to get frustrated.

For some context, her and her boyfriend’s apartment is already quite small, which is why his sister’s presence quickly became annoying.

“His sister started taking over the living room with her stuff, leaving dishes everywhere, and even borrowing my clothes without asking. I tried to be patient and understanding, but it was getting on my nerves,” she explained.

Then, she was finally pushed over the edge when she overheard a discussion between her boyfriend and his sister. They were talking about how it would be “cheaper and easier” for his sister to continue living with them permanently.

“My boyfriend was completely on board and didn’t even think to discuss this with me,” she revealed.

This left her feeling really blindsided and uncomfortable, so she tried confronting her boyfriend. Yet, he actually just brushed her off, accused her of being unreasonable, and claimed the arrangement was only temporary.

