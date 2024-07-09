She Paid For Her Sister’s Custom Wedding Gown, But Then Her Sister Changed Her Mind And Asked Her To Pay For A Second Dress

Everyone knows that if you want to have a more “traditional” wedding, it will cost a pretty penny. In fact, in 2023, the average cost of a wedding was a whopping $35,000, according to The Knot.

That’s why, now more than ever, couples across the country are either downsizing their expectations for their big day or seeking financial help from loved ones.

But navigating the process of paying for parts of a loved one’s wedding can be tricky business, and if done improperly, it can cause a lot of drama down the line.

One young woman is currently dealing with this very situation right now.

For some context, she and her sister have always had a tight-knit relationship. So, after her sister got engaged, she was asked to help pay for her wedding dress.

“And I agreed without hesitation,” she recalled.

Her sister wound up picking out a stunning custom wedding dress, and she had no problem footing the bill for it. Rather, she paid for the entire dress upfront as her wedding present.

But while she thought that was the end of it, things changed just a few weeks later when her sister randomly called her in tears.

Apparently, her sister claimed to have just “changed her mind” and wanted to return the wedding dress to get a different one. Unfortunately, though, that simply was not possible.

