Her Dad’s Offended That She Posted A Photo Online Of Her Stepdad Walking Her Down The Aisle

omelnickiy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Weddings are supposed to be a reflection of the relationships that truly matter; the people who’ve shown up, supported you, and earned a place in those big moments.

For her, that person was her stepdad, who’s been there since she was little, not the father who left and built a life with someone else.

Posting a photo of him walking her down the aisle wasn’t about making waves; it was about honoring the man who actually fulfilled the role.

But in families where old wounds run deep, even a joyful picture can stir up guilt, resentment, and insecurity in the people who chose not to be there.

This 23-year-old woman has a bad relationship with her 45-year-old dad, and it goes back to when she was little and he cheated on her mom.

After that, her dad essentially abandoned her and her 21-year-old sister Belle for 35-year-old Amanda, his mistress, who became his wife.

Her mom then got remarried to her stepdad, 48-year-old Jason, two years after her dad walked out of their lives.

Jason has completely welcomed her and Belle with open arms, and he’s become more of a dad to them than their real one was capable of being.

On August 1st, she got married to 24-year-old Daniel, who is truly the love of her life. Her wedding day was something out of a fairytale, and Jason was the one who walked her down the aisle.

omelnickiy – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“We went to Hawaii for our honeymoon, and when we got back, our photographer sent us a sneak peek of our wedding photos. Obviously, I posted a few, including one of Jason walking me down the aisle,” she explained.

“An hour after I posted, Belle called me and asked me to take that particular photo down. She said our dad had called her, saying it was ‘disrespectful’ to let another man walk me down the aisle.”

“She told him, ‘Well, you weren’t even at the wedding.’ He apparently responded with, ‘I would’ve gone if she’d let me walk her down the aisle.'”

Now, remember, she hasn’t seen her dad in years, and Jason has been acting as her father figure since she was 10.

Belle feels she’s being rude by keeping the photo up online, and many of their family members have made remarks to her about keeping her family problems off the internet.

She’s still wondering how a photo of Jason walking her down the aisle is ‘airing drama,’ but she acknowledges that perhaps she’s got this all wrong.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski