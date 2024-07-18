She Put Her Foot Down And Refused To Shell Out Nearly $1,000 For Her Sister’s Baby Shower

While it’s great to assist your close friends and relatives in planning big events like baby showers and weddings, you shouldn’t be pressured into spending too much money on them.

One woman recently had to put her foot down and refused to spend over $1,000 to help her little sister pay for her baby shower venue.

She’s 31, and her younger sister is pregnant with her first baby. She’s very happy for her sister and thrilled to become an aunt.

Unfortunately, she doesn’t get to see her sister as often as she’d like since she lives on the other side of the country from her family.

However, she decided to do whatever she could to help her sister during her pregnancy.

A few months ago, even though she couldn’t attend in person, she was asked to help plan her sister’s gender reveal party.

She did everything from the other side of the country, virtually inviting guests, purchasing a gender reveal cake, decorations, customized T-shirts, and more.

She attended the party virtually, and when it was finally over, she had spent around $300.

After the gender reveal party, she figured most of her expensive duties were over with, but as it turned out, her sister expected more from her.

