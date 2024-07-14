She Rejected Her Future Brother-In-Law’s Job Offer, So He Hacked Into Her Email, Ruined Her Reputation At Work, And Her Sister Called Off Their Engagement

Although today’s job market is highly competitive, and finding your dream job can feel like discovering a glass of water in the desert, some people get offered two jobs at once and have to make a tough decision.

One woman recently turned down her future brother-in-law’s job offer for his company, and as a result, he tried to sabotage her career.

She’s 23 and began her dream job as a graphic designer for a great company three years ago. She’s been very happy at work and recently was given an exciting opportunity, as her boss chose her to be the lead designer on a very important big project.

Then, a little while ago, she was given an interesting offer. She has a 27-year-old sister named Anna, who is engaged to her 29-year-old fiancé, Mike.

She always thought Mike was a great guy, and he proved just how much he liked her when he asked her to be the head of design at the tech company he had recently started.

“He offered me a position with a significant pay raise and promised equity in the company,” she said.

“It was tempting, but I politely declined. I loved my job and didn’t want to mix family with business. Mike didn’t take my rejection well. He became pushy, trying to persuade me by any means necessary.”

She continued to politely decline Mike’s offers, and eventually, he backed off, so she thought the situation was closed.

Then, in the following days, she noticed that people at work were starting to treat her differently. Rumors were spreading about her, some of them claiming she had a poor work ethic and was prone to slack off and miss deadlines.

