She Said Her Husband Would Lose The Privilege Of Naming Their Daughter If He Spent $45,000 On A New Car For His Parents

Many people who grew up in less fortunate circumstances often find ways to give back to their parents and families once they’re successful. However, there should still be boundaries regarding giving away a lot of money.

One woman is ready to revoke her husband’s privilege of naming their future daughter because she found out he had sent $45,000 to his parents without telling her.

She is 38, and her husband Gary is 41. They’re expecting their first child together, a baby girl, and they’re very excited.

While Gary has been an excellent husband, there is one issue she has with him regarding his relationship with his parents.

“Gary’s family lived in extreme poverty for most of his life,” she said.

“It was so bad that they came close to homelessness several times. Fortunately, Gary and his brothers were all able to secure good, stable jobs and have worked hard to pull their parents out of poverty.”

Although Gary and his brothers were able to help their parents escape poverty and live a fairly stable life, she still gets angry with him, as he’s continued to send them large amounts of money over the years.

For instance, before she and Gary got married, he took out a mortgage on a nice house for his parents before they could even figure out where they wanted to live.

In the last few weeks, Gary and his brothers began talking about getting a car for their parents since their old one was having issues, and she asked him not to spend too much money, as they needed to save up for their baby.

