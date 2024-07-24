She Scolded Her Husband For Always Dressing Sloppily And Not Even Putting A Shirt On When Her Sister’s Around

It’s no secret that the way you dress makes a big impression on others, and it can be frustrating when a loved one doesn’t present themselves in the best light.

One woman recently scolded her husband because he refused to dress nicely during important events.

She and her husband have been married and living together for a few years. While she loves him and he’s a nice guy, she gets very frustrated with him, as he always dresses sloppily.

“He’s the kind of guy who walks around the house in just his underwear or boxers,” she explained.

“As someone who came from a conservative family that was really strict about attire, it took me some time to get used to it.”

While she doesn’t mind if her husband hardly wears anything or wears loungewear when it’s just the two of them at home, she can’t stand it when he does it while they have guests or greeting people at their door.

For instance, her husband will hardly have any clothes on when he greets the mailman or takes their trash out. Whenever she asks him to cover up or put a little more effort into his appearance, he snaps and tells her it’s “his house,” and he lives by “his rules.”

However, things came to a head when she told him her sister would be coming into town for a few weeks and staying with them for a vacation. She asked him to be more courteous and cover up while she’s in town, at least wearing a shirt more often.

“Again, he refused,” she recalled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.