She Skipped Her Best Friend’s Wedding After She Was Confronted About Her Social Anxiety

This 28-year-old woman’s 27-year-old best friend asked her to be a bridesmaid at her wedding, and her best friend was actually her Maid Of Honor when she got married two years ago.

Prior to her own wedding, she and her best friend always maintained they would make the other person a Maid Of Honor one day.

She’s been close to her best friend for two decades, and when her best friend requested that she be a bridesmaid, she felt hurt that she wasn’t asked to hold the most important role. Her best friend has a twin sister whom she asked to be her Maid Of Honor instead.

Then, her best friend mentioned that she didn’t have to stand up there along with the rest of the bridesmaids during the ceremony.

She thought it was a bizarre comment, and she pushed back on her best friend, insisting that she wanted to be there with everyone.

“After a bit of back and forth, she admitted she doesn’t want me standing there with everyone because of my fear of being the center of attention and my social anxiety,” she explained.

“She was worried that I would have a panic attack just like I did standing there at my own wedding. Honestly, it was bad during my wedding because I was shaking and couldn’t breathe, and everyone’s terrified reaction made it even worse for me.”

“I had to leave and come back to just me, my husband, and my mother to continue our vows and such while everyone else moved on to the reception. I couldn’t even go join them until I was drunk enough not to feel embarrassed.”

After the drama of her own wedding day, she went to therapy. She believes she has progressed and has told her best friend as much.

