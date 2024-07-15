She Wants To Leave Her Disabled Boyfriend Because His Illnesses Have Gotten Worse, And She Can’t Keep Handling Everything Alone

When you fall in love with someone who has an intense illness or disability, some moments may make you falter, and it can be hard to know whether or not you want to stay with them.

One woman is considering leaving her sick and disabled boyfriend after his condition has only gotten worse, and she’s spending all her time and money caring for him.

She and her boyfriend are in their late 20s and met online five years ago. When they entered a relationship, he moved across the country to live with her.

When she first met her boyfriend, she learned he had several chronic illnesses, and while they initially caused him some pain spells, he could work through them and stay out and about.

However, as time has passed, his condition has declined, and to make matters worse, he doesn’t take very good care of himself.

“Now he’s on medication, but I’m lucky if he is awake for more than half the day,” she explained.

“I agreed to the relationship because I figured he would be able to handle his own health, but his health has declined more and more. He will miss appointments because he decided to stay up all day the previous day and then sleep through his alarm.”

Because of her boyfriend’s small income, she’s found that since his health started declining, she spends half her paychecks on him and the other half on all their household bills.

They are constantly behind on their rent payments and other deadlines because she’s trying to balance everything on her own. Her boyfriend hardly helps with any chores and takes days to finish one task.

